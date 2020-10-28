‘Chaos’ at Gallows Corner as flyover shut
PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 October 2020
Restrictions have been in place at the A12 Gallows Corner for the past three days due to sewer works.
You may also want to watch:
Residents have reported jams and tailbacks in all directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Half of the roundabout road space has been coned off and the flyover is closed.
The works are in place until Friday, October 30 between 8am and 4pm, due to sewer inspection work, Transport for London says.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.