‘Chaos’ at Gallows Corner as flyover shut

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 October 2020

Long delays have been reported at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Restrictions have been in place at the A12 Gallows Corner for the past three days due to sewer works.

Residents have reported jams and tailbacks in all directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Half of the roundabout road space has been coned off and the flyover is closed.

The works are in place until Friday, October 30 between 8am and 4pm, due to sewer inspection work, Transport for London says.

