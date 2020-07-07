Queen’s Theatre goes red for campaign supporting events industry

The Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch was lit up red on Monday evening (July 6). Picture: Stephen Pemble/Queen's Theatre Stephen Pemble/Queen's Theatre

The Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch was lit up in red as part of a national initiative to support the events industry.

The building changed its colour on Monday evening (July 6) for the Light It In Red campaign in a bid to raise awareness of the plight of events venues during the coronavirus crisis.

The Government announced this week it is providing a £1.57billion rescue package for the arts, culture and heritage industries.

Mathew Russell, the theatre’s executive director, welcomed the funding news and said: “The creative economy is a complicated and fast growing affair.

“We await details of what a wide ranging package that needs to achieve many things may hopefully mean for arts and culture in Havering, including the theatre.

“This is time sensitive for many of us, but it will probably be some weeks at the earliest before that’s very clear.”