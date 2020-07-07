Queen’s Theatre goes red for campaign supporting events industry
PUBLISHED: 15:18 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 07 July 2020
Stephen Pemble/Queen's Theatre
The Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch was lit up in red as part of a national initiative to support the events industry.
The building changed its colour on Monday evening (July 6) for the Light It In Red campaign in a bid to raise awareness of the plight of events venues during the coronavirus crisis.
You may also want to watch:
The Government announced this week it is providing a £1.57billion rescue package for the arts, culture and heritage industries.
Mathew Russell, the theatre’s executive director, welcomed the funding news and said: “The creative economy is a complicated and fast growing affair.
“We await details of what a wide ranging package that needs to achieve many things may hopefully mean for arts and culture in Havering, including the theatre.
“This is time sensitive for many of us, but it will probably be some weeks at the earliest before that’s very clear.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.