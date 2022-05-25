News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Queen’s Theatre only site in London to receive Grade-II listing for Platinum Jubilee

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM May 25, 2022
Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch is just one of six sites to receive a Grade-II listing for the Platinum Jubilee

Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch is “so proud” to be listed Grade-II in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

The theatre, which was opened in 1975 by Sir Peter Hall, director of the National Theatre, is one of just six sites across the country to be listed for the occasion, and the only one in London. 

The aim of the listings is to highlight various important sites from the Queen’s 70-year reign, which range from a hotel and an archive to a church and markers on a major motorway. 

Queen’s Theatre - named for her coronation - was visited by Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2003 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the theatre and the Golden Jubilee. 

The Queen visited Queen's Theatre in 2003 with the Duke of Edinburgh

Mathew Russell, chief executive at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, said he is “so proud” of the listing, and to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

“This is an amazing opportunity to recognise its rich heritage, and as we approach our 70th anniversary, to help ensure an extraordinary and special building can continue to be enjoyed and cherished by many more millions of people into the future.” 

