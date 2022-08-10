News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Road closures in place after Romford flat fire

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:23 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM August 10, 2022
The London Fire Brigade was called at 2.05pm on August 10 to a blaze in Queens Moat House, Romford - Credit: @JGillespie1996

Road closures are in place following a flat fire in Romford.  

Police responded to reports of a flat fire in Queens Moat House just after 2pm today. 

The ring road's St Edwards Way junction with North Street is currently closed due to the incident, the Met Police in Havering said on Twitter. 

London Fire Brigade confirmed it has received 30 calls to the blaze where around 5sqm of decking on the roof of a five storey block has been damaged. 

Around 20 residents left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries. 

The brigade was called at 2.05pm today (August 10) and the fire was under control by 3.52pm. 

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Romford, Hainault and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  


