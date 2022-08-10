Road closures in place after Romford flat fire

Updated

The London Fire Brigade was called at 2.05pm on August 10 to a blaze in Queens Moat House, Romford - Credit: @JGillespie1996

Road closures are in place following a flat fire in Romford.

Police responded to reports of a flat fire in Queens Moat House just after 2pm today.

The ring road's St Edwards Way junction with North Street is currently closed due to the incident, the Met Police in Havering said on Twitter.

Flat Fire - Queens Moat House, St Edwards Way, Romford

At 1407hrs today police responded to a call from Queens Moat House, St Edwards Way,

Road closures will remain in place at this time on the Ring Road - St Edwards Way junction with North Street. @LBofHavering @HaveringDaily pic.twitter.com/ebcNXdH0RB — Havering MPS (@MPSHavering) August 10, 2022

London Fire Brigade confirmed it has received 30 calls to the blaze where around 5sqm of decking on the roof of a five storey block has been damaged.

Around 20 residents left the building before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

The brigade was called at 2.05pm today (August 10) and the fire was under control by 3.52pm.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Romford, Hainault and Bethnal Green fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



