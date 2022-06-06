News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
In pictures: Havering’s Platinum Jubilee beacon-lighting ceremony  

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM June 6, 2022
Spectators enjoying the music and build up to the Platinum Jubilee beacon-lighting ceremony on Havering-atte-Bower village green - Credit: Ken Mears

Hundreds of people attended a beacon-lighting ceremony in Havering-atte-Bower as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons 2022.  

Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign, a number of events took place across Havering.  

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps performing

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps performing - Credit: Ken Mears

On the first day of the four-day weekend (Thursday, June 2) a beacon-lighting ceremony was held on the village green in Havering-atte-Bower.  

The mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, lights the beacon - Credit: Ken Mears

The beacon was lit at the same time as hundreds of other communities, at 9.15pm.  

The Dagenham Girl Pipers play "Diu Regnare"

The Dagenham Girl Pipers play Diu Regnare - Credit: Ken Mears

There was also a performance of Diu Regnare from the Dagenham Girl Pipers – an all-female marching bagpipe band.  

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps marching to the ceremony

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps marching to the ceremony - Credit: Ken Mears

This was followed by a rendition of Majesty played by 18-year-old Grace Schofield from The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford. 

Cllr Trevor McKeever lights the beacon - Credit: Ken Mears

The new Havering mayor, Trevor McKeever, then lit the beacon.  

The beacon lighting ceremony took place on the village green in Havering-atte-Bower on June 2 - Credit: Ken Mears

Grace, who stood up to play Majesty on her cornet during the ceremony, said she felt "very honoured" to take part. 

She added: "I was notified around a month before the event and that helped me to get more confident. I was very nervous but it went well and it was a really nice community." 

