Gallery

Spectators enjoying the music and build up to the Platinum Jubilee beacon-lighting ceremony on Havering-atte-Bower village green - Credit: Ken Mears

Hundreds of people attended a beacon-lighting ceremony in Havering-atte-Bower as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons 2022.

Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign, a number of events took place across Havering.

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps performing - Credit: Ken Mears

On the first day of the four-day weekend (Thursday, June 2) a beacon-lighting ceremony was held on the village green in Havering-atte-Bower.

The mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever, lights the beacon - Credit: Ken Mears

The beacon was lit at the same time as hundreds of other communities, at 9.15pm.

The Dagenham Girl Pipers play Diu Regnare - Credit: Ken Mears

There was also a performance of Diu Regnare from the Dagenham Girl Pipers – an all-female marching bagpipe band.

The Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps marching to the ceremony - Credit: Ken Mears

This was followed by a rendition of Majesty played by 18-year-old Grace Schofield from The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford.

Cllr Trevor McKeever lights the beacon - Credit: Ken Mears

The new Havering mayor, Trevor McKeever, then lit the beacon.

The beacon lighting ceremony took place on the village green in Havering-atte-Bower on June 2 - Credit: Ken Mears

Grace, who stood up to play Majesty on her cornet during the ceremony, said she felt "very honoured" to take part.

She added: "I was notified around a month before the event and that helped me to get more confident. I was very nervous but it went well and it was a really nice community."

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.