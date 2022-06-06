Gallery
In pictures: Havering’s Platinum Jubilee beacon-lighting ceremony
- Credit: Ken Mears
Hundreds of people attended a beacon-lighting ceremony in Havering-atte-Bower as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons 2022.
Over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign, a number of events took place across Havering.
On the first day of the four-day weekend (Thursday, June 2) a beacon-lighting ceremony was held on the village green in Havering-atte-Bower.
The beacon was lit at the same time as hundreds of other communities, at 9.15pm.
There was also a performance of Diu Regnare from the Dagenham Girl Pipers – an all-female marching bagpipe band.
This was followed by a rendition of Majesty played by 18-year-old Grace Schofield from The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford.
The new Havering mayor, Trevor McKeever, then lit the beacon.
Grace, who stood up to play Majesty on her cornet during the ceremony, said she felt "very honoured" to take part.
She added: "I was notified around a month before the event and that helped me to get more confident. I was very nervous but it went well and it was a really nice community."
