The flypast will be held on June 2, with the planes flying over much of London - Credit: PA

Among the events planned to celebrate the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee, there is one in particular likely to dominate the skies; the flypast.

Comprised of a huge number of planes, including the famous Red Arrows, the flypast will take place on Thursday June 2, with rehearsals on the 24, 26 and 27.

While the rehearsals are to be held further north, over north Lincolnshire and parts of Yorkshire, the main event will see the planes fly down from The Wash on a route that will take them right over much of London.

According to the Military Airshows website, the planes will be flying over area D, which runs from Colchester down to Romford, between 12:30pm and 1:15pm, and area E, which continues through most of London out beyond Slough, between 12:40pm and 1:15pm.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne, will also feature a host of street parties and events running through the four-day bank holiday, from June 2 to 5.

To mark the occasion, we have launched a souvenir magazine, packed with 164 pages of photos and stories paying tribute to her reign.