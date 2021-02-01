Security guard stops man from jumping off Queen's Hospital roof

Published: 5:48 PM February 1, 2021

A Queen’s Hospital security guard told of how she saved a patient’s life by stopping him from throwing himself off the roof of the building.

When Lucy Eaton arrived for the night shift on January 13, she was expecting a fairly routine, if not quiet, evening at work.

However, she was called into rapid action when a young patient was caught on CCTV, running into the multi-storey car park lift and attempting to climb over the railings on the hospital’s roof.

The 22-year-old security guard had already noticed him behaving “not as himself” and she had been keeping an eye on him in the lead-up to the incident.

She said: “He was a young lad, in his 20s, and was in the rapid assessment and first treatment area – I could see something wasn’t right, he just didn’t seem himself.

“I saw him go out for cigarette and then into the lift – I was able to follow him on camera and that’s when we saw him get up onto the roof.”

Lucy then made the split decision to race after him, fearing he was going to commit suicide by jumping from the roof of the building.

She was first on the scene and grabbed hold of his arm, refusing to let go, before her colleagues arrived and helped the patient down.

“I had hold of his arm but obviously I had to be careful myself,” she said. “I was telling him ‘it’s not your time, you don’t deserve to do this to yourself’ but he wasn’t listening.

“It’s actually not the first time I’ve had to deal with a patient in that frame of mind but it is the furthest a situation has ever got to.

“There is so much going on with mental health, especially at the moment, it’s so important that people get the help they need.”

Security at Queen’s, Romford, is provided by Sodexo and the firm’s deputy business director for healthcare at the trust, Moses Ayoola, paid tribute to Lucy’s speedy response.

He said: “What Lucy did was incredible - her bravery and quick-thinking saved a patient’s life. She saw someone in danger and did not think twice before helping them.”

She was also recognised with an ‘I made a difference’ award, presented by the hospital trust’s chief medical officer, Magda Smith.