Queen's Hospital praised by wife of Covid patient who recovered in 70 days

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:42 PM August 13, 2021   
BHRUT

Steve Attfield with his wife Gemma when he was able to leave the Queen's Hospital. This moment is featured in BHRUT's 'year in pictures'. - Credit: BHRUT

A new report released looks back on a “year like no other” and features the wife of a Covid patient, who has now recovered, praise the Queen’s Hospital for its “amazing” care.  

The annual report by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) includes comment from its chief executive, Tony Chambers, who also praised the staff.  

Tony commended the staff’s “resilience, compassion” and “innovation in phenomenal response to the pandemic”.  

Further highlighting the impact of Covid is BHRUT’s “year in pictures" display which includes the recovery story of 50-year-old Steve Attfield.  

Steve spent 70 days battling Covid at the Queen’s Hospital, two months of which was in an induced coma.  

His wife Gemma, 41, who has been with Steve for 24 years, said: “I can’t praise the hospital and all the staff enough, everyone was absolutely amazing.  

“When he was in an induced coma I didn’t speak to him for eight weeks, and Heather McCarthy from the Intensive Care team was brilliant, she was calling me all the time with updates and even called to check on him now he’s home."



