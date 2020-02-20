Search

Advanced search

The Freddie & Queen Experience: Tribute band's energetic performance comes to Romford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020

The Freddie & Queen Experience bring the music of Brian May and co to Romford. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography

The Freddie & Queen Experience bring the music of Brian May and co to Romford. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography

Michael Cliffe

A tribute band hopes to recreate the style and excitement of a live Queen concert with an energetic show in Romford.

Ian Beattie belts out the hits. Picture: Michael Cliffe PhotographyIan Beattie belts out the hits. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography

The Freddie & Queen Experience aims to celebrate the wealth of talent that came together in the iconic band.

Lead singer Ian Beattie told the Recorder: "It's a show with lots of energy. We're not the kind of band that just stands around.

"Most people come just to hear the hits and so that's what we do.

"We do a lot of their music from the 80s when they were really in their prime.

The Freddie & Queen Experience is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Michael Cliffe PhotographyThe Freddie & Queen Experience is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography

"There are a lot of costume changes with replica instruments - it's very authentic."

The band has performed all over the world with shows in Europe and base much of their performances on Queen's 1986 Magic tour.

Audience members can look forward to hearing the biggest tunes including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't Stop Me Now, A Kind of Magic, Under Pressure, Someone to Love and We Are The Champions.

You may also want to watch:

Ian said it was hard to put into words what made the band so special.

"They weren't just musicians, they were also phenomenal songwriters," said Ian.

"Every member of the band contributed to their hits. Technically, they were probably the most gifted band of all time.

"They had a variety of styles from disco, heavy rock, classical pieces to pop songs like Radio Gaga. The music was so varied, right across the board."

The award-winning 2018 biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody has introduced a new generation to Queen's music.

It became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2018 worldwide and it received numerous awards at the Golden Globe and Academy Awards.

Ian added: "Last year I did a couple of solo shows and it was just incredible to see the generation gaps in the audience.

"No matter what age, they still had the same feelings of excitement and enjoyment at hearing the music. It's something I don't think will ever die out."

The Freddie & Queen Experience is at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Thursday, March 5.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775.

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Most Read

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Vetterlein: West Ham Women ‘need to fix small things’

Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Urchins boss Stimson is pleased with progress to sit third in the table

George Saunders of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Moyes praises West Ham effort in Man City loss

West Ham United manager David Moyes after the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Drive 24