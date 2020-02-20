The Freddie & Queen Experience: Tribute band's energetic performance comes to Romford

The Freddie & Queen Experience bring the music of Brian May and co to Romford. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography Michael Cliffe

A tribute band hopes to recreate the style and excitement of a live Queen concert with an energetic show in Romford.

Ian Beattie belts out the hits. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography Ian Beattie belts out the hits. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography

The Freddie & Queen Experience aims to celebrate the wealth of talent that came together in the iconic band.

Lead singer Ian Beattie told the Recorder: "It's a show with lots of energy. We're not the kind of band that just stands around.

"Most people come just to hear the hits and so that's what we do.

"We do a lot of their music from the 80s when they were really in their prime.

The Freddie & Queen Experience is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography The Freddie & Queen Experience is coming to Romford's Brookside Theatre. Picture: Michael Cliffe Photography

"There are a lot of costume changes with replica instruments - it's very authentic."

The band has performed all over the world with shows in Europe and base much of their performances on Queen's 1986 Magic tour.

Audience members can look forward to hearing the biggest tunes including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't Stop Me Now, A Kind of Magic, Under Pressure, Someone to Love and We Are The Champions.

Ian said it was hard to put into words what made the band so special.

"They weren't just musicians, they were also phenomenal songwriters," said Ian.

"Every member of the band contributed to their hits. Technically, they were probably the most gifted band of all time.

"They had a variety of styles from disco, heavy rock, classical pieces to pop songs like Radio Gaga. The music was so varied, right across the board."

The award-winning 2018 biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody has introduced a new generation to Queen's music.

It became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2018 worldwide and it received numerous awards at the Golden Globe and Academy Awards.

Ian added: "Last year I did a couple of solo shows and it was just incredible to see the generation gaps in the audience.

"No matter what age, they still had the same feelings of excitement and enjoyment at hearing the music. It's something I don't think will ever die out."

The Freddie & Queen Experience is at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Thursday, March 5.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 755775.