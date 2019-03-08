Queen's Theatre reveals exciting spring season including new musical from artistic director

A revival of Shakespeare's bloodiest thriller and a new musical from the artistic director have been announced in Queen's Theatre's spring 2020 season.

The theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch, is co-producing classic play Macbeth with Derby Theatre.

The production is in response to the feedback from a Learning Lounge, where local teachers made suggestions about which plays on the secondary school curriculum they would like to see performed.

After the success of spring 2019's production of DNA by Dennis Kelly, which was attended by 39 schools coming from as far as Leeds, Macbeth has already secured thousands of bookings from 23 schools.

The theatre is also teaming up with Leeds Playhouse for the first time to produce the world premiere of Maggie May.

This heart-warming drama by the award-winning writer Frances Poet is a humorous and uplifting story about enduring love.

Finally, a new musical written and directed by the theatre's artistic director, Douglas Rintoul.

Love Letters tells the story of an unposted love letter meant to be sent between a passionate young couple‎ dating, only to be delivered many years later.

Douglas told the Recorder: "I am beyond excited for our spring 2020 season at Queen's Theatre.

"My favourite Shakespeare play - and certainly his bloodiest - Macbeth, kick-starts the season, and then goes on to tour nationally.

"Then we've got the world premiere of the delightful Maggie May in partnership with Leeds Playhouse.

"Last but certainly not least, I'm writing and directing a jukebox musical celebrating the very best of Essex pop, Love Letters, which continues our ground-breaking Essex On Stage programme.

"I look forward to seeing you all there."

With a raft of brilliant songs with hits ranging from the 60s to today, this funny and popular working class love story promises to be an uplifting night out for everyone proudly calling Essex their home.

The production marks the next step in Queen's Theatre's Essex On Stage programme, going on to tour to Towngate Theatre in Basildon and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford.

The season launch was delivered from the theatre's new QLearning Space on Thursday, October 24.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk to find out more.