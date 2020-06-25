Queen’s lockdown play now streaming with score by Imogen Heap

For three days only, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch will be live streaming their latest production, Here I Am.

Performed by actress Danielle Flett to an empty auditorium, the production is made up from real life stories of lockdown, sent in by the public.

Imogen Heap, the classically trained pioneer in electronic music, has contributed some of her distinctive music to support accompany the show.

Amongst a lifetime of credits, Imogen Heap composed the music for the West End hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and is a Grammy and Ivor Novello award winning composer. Born in Havering, Imogen went to Havering Music School and spent time whilst growing up at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch.

Douglas Rintoul, the theatre’s artistic director, recently contacted Imogen to discuss how she could get further involved in the developing cultural life of the borough.

As part of this, Imogen is donating her music from some unique performance projects to this event that shares the “collective voice of an extraordinary community.”

Havering actress Danielle has recently appeared in Educating Rita and Stiletto Beach in Hornchurch, as well as in a range of roles on screen and on stage (including at the Royal Court, Old Vic and Duke of York’s).

The show will be streamed at 7.30pm on Wednesday June 24, Thursday 25 and Friday 26, it will last 35 minutes and can be accessed via Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch YouTube channel with a suggested donation of £10. To donate, visit www.queens-theatre.co.uk, or make a donation by text: QTH 10 to 70085 to donate £10.

