Dead Ringer For Love: Meatloaf and Cher tribute acts to share stage for Queen's Theatre performance

Cher and Meat loaf tribute acts Laura Jane Butler and Terry Nash will be starring in Dead Ringer for Love at the Queen's Theatre next month. Picture: Entertainers Entertainers

Music lovers can sing along to a double whammy of classic tunes with a show featuring tribute acts of both Meat Loaf and Cher.

Next month at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, tribute show Dead Ringer For Love - aptly named after the famous duet from the pair - will be taking centre stage with Terry Jones as Meat Loaf and Laura Jane Butler as Cher.

"I'm looking forward to the show in Hornchurch very much," Terry said.

"Having grown up in and around north London, Herts and Essex, I have fond memories of Hornchurch and the surrounding area.

"I even worked at Romford Market since I was around 14, selling jumpers on a Sunday stall.

"Also, I still have many friends and family members around the areas mentioned who have decided to come along.

"I reckon the meet and greet will be very busy after the show."

Terry loved to sing and perform from an early age, singing songs on car journeys with his family, getting up to entertain the crowds at parties and weddings and grabbing the nearest hairbrush and attempting to do his best impression of the one and only king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley in the mirror.

He said: "The other truly influential way I got into performance was through a dear, now late, friend and father of my school friends, who was in the famous 1960s pop band The Dave Clark Five.

"Over many occasions, celebrations and the odd after pub 'strumathon', I found myself singing along to his live guitar, anything from Elvis, through to The Eagles, generic pop and on to Meat Loaf.

"On his 60th birthday, some years ago, I had the honour of guesting vocals with him and three of the former members of the band."

But it was when he saw Bat Out of Hell singer Meatloaf perform on 70s music show The Old Grey Whistle Test that he became a true lifelong fan.

He then started working as a Meat Loaf tribute act in 1995 and was snapped up to perform on series seven of Granada TV's Stars in their Eyes which was broadcast in March 1996.

Speaking of the first time he heard Meat Loaf sing, Terry said: "We'd lost the amazing Elvis Presley the year before, but Meat Loaf totally captured me with his vocal power and emotional delivery.

"It was also so much fun to see, listen to, and ultimately begin to perform."

Terry will be performing alongside Cher tribute act Laura Jane Butler who will be singing some of the legendary singer's most popular songs including Strong Enough, I Got You Babe, Believe, If I Could Turn Back Time, The Shoop Shoop Song, Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, Dark Lady and Half Breed.

He said: "It's a joy and a privilege to work with a professional and talented Cher tribute.

"It was an irresistible combination of two iconic American rock and pop stars putting this show together.

"It's wonderful to perform the worldwide classic duet Dead Ringer For Love in front of a live audience, plus a few surprise duets and all with a 100per cent live band."

Terry and Laura will be at the Queen's Theatre on Sunday, September 22, at 7.30pm.

Terry added: "I was lucky enough to be able to study my own performance at university, and I never cease to be thrilled by the increasing levels of engagement I have with audience, music professionals and business through this level of understanding.

"From the pure joy of making the night for an elderly lady's special birthday, creating a wonderful musical memory for a couple's first wedding dance to seeing theatre crowds just singing along with our work.

"It's all an enormous joy and privilege. I feel blessed to be able to perform."

For more information about Dead Ringer For Love, visit queens-theatre.co.uk