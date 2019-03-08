Search

We Will Rock You: Hornchurch theatre to welcome Queen tribute act

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 May 2019

Lead singer of Queen tribute show Patrick Myers. Picture: Killer Queen

Lead singer of Queen tribute show Patrick Myers. Picture: Killer Queen

Killer Queen

Feel like a champion this weekend as a Queen tribute act struts its way to the borough.

Tribute act Killer Queen will be taking centre stage at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, this weekend to fans' delight.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said: "It's a very busy time for us right now.

"We're just back from America, going back out in June and all of July and again in October followed by a tour of Hungary as well as a ton of Uk and European dates in between.

"A lot of fun.

"We've toured for a long time now and know that people really love the music all over the world but with the film [Bohemian Rhapsody], a lot more people now know the Queen story.

The band first formed back in June 1993 where their first shows took place at the University of West London, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played there 21 years earlier.

The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad and in 1999, they returned from a tour of Europe and Russia for an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness.

It was here that he announced they had won the award for "Worldwide Best Tribute Band".

Lead singer Patrick Myers said "It's been an amazing journey. That first show back in June 1993 changed my life.

"The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak.

"It's been quite a surreal ride."

From We Will Rock You and Somebody To Love, to Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are The Champions, is ready to once again bring the music of Queen to life.

Patrick added: We've toured for a long time now and know that people really love the music all over the world but with the film [Bohemian Rhapsody}, a lot more people now know the Queen story.

"This has kind of thrown a bit spotlight onto what we do.

"Lots of parents are bringing the kids to their first rock concert to see us and it's great. All these different generations all know the songs inside out and get to feel the energy of those songs live together."

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk

