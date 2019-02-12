Queen’s Theatre staff to run Brentwood Half Marathon to fundraise for its talent nurturing project

Staff at a community venue are in training for this year’s Brentwood Half Marathon to raise money for its projects helping to discover and nurture talent.

Artistic director Douglas Rintoul, relationships officer Tom Lowe and front of house assistant and a former Youth Theatre Member Ellie Hutley from the Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, will all be taking part in the event on Sunday, March 17.

Head of finance Elaine Darran will also be participating in the 5k fun run on the same day and the group have set a fundraising target of £2,000.

The Queen’s Theatre offers a variety of programmes that enables everyone the chance to discover and nurture their performing arts talents across Havering, east London and Essex with people of all ages and backgrounds.

This includes producing community shows and training young people in skills for both on stage and behind the scenes.

Donations received will contribute towards continuing this work.

To donate, visit here