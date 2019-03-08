Cast of So Here We Are play take on Queen's Theatre staff in pre-show football match

TOP ROW L-R: Chelsey Johnson, Helen Ranscombe, James Trent, Clement Ossom, Oliver Yellop, Peter Thorne, Matthew Hood. BOTTOM ROW L-R: Declan Caramba-Coker, Dylan Tate, Lewis Bruniges, Isabella Darby, Omar Austin. Picture: Mark Sepple Archant

The cast of Romford-born playwright and actor Luke Norris took on the staff team from Queen's Theatre in a friendly five-a-side match.

L:R: Declan Caramba-Coker, Lewis Bruniges and Helen Ranscombe. Picture: Mark Sepple L:R: Declan Caramba-Coker, Lewis Bruniges and Helen Ranscombe. Picture: Mark Sepple

Luke stars as Doctor Ennis in TV series Poldark. His play, So We Are Here, features five Essex boys in a five-a-side football team and follows their hopes, dreams and frustrations.

The cast began rehearsals this week and decided a good way to get to know each other would be to take on members from the Queen's Theatre front of house team in a special football match on Tuesday, August 13. The match was played at PlayFootball Romford in Eastern Avenue.

Mark, the referee from PlayFootball Romford, said: "Everyone had a brilliant time.

"Queen's Theatre Hornchurch put up a good fight but in the end they were thrashed 18-5 by the So Here We Are lads!

The cast for So Here We Are who played in the match includes Omar Austin (God of Chaos, Theatre Royal Plymouth), Lewis Bruniges (WhoDunnit [Unrehearsed], Park Theatre), Matthew Hood (Mystery Bouffe, Piccadilly Circus), James Trent, who is making his stage debut at the theatre, and Oliver Yellop (Bad Men, Kings Head Theatre).

Declan Caramba-Coker, Isabella Darby, Chelsey Johnson, Clement Ossom, Helen Ranscombe, Peter Thorne and company stage manager Dylan Tate from the theatre's front of house team played against the actors.

The production opens at Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on September 7.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for more information.