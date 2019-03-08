Search

Young performers return to the stage for Queen’s Theatre’s ‘thrilling’ Take Part Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:02 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 10 April 2019

A theatre festival showcasing young local talent is returning to Hornchurch this month.

Chaos by Layra Lomas will be presented by the Queen's Theatre Youth Company at the Take Part Festival. Picture: Mark SeppleChaos by Layra Lomas will be presented by the Queen's Theatre Youth Company at the Take Part Festival. Picture: Mark Sepple

Following a successful run last year, Queen’s Theatre’s Take Part Festival is back, featuring talent from the theatre’s own youth theatre, dance groups as well as school and community groups.

Kick starting this year’s six day festival is the Queen’s Theatre’s annual dance showcase First Feat on Sunday, April 14 at 7pm.

Hosted by dance artist Tyrone Isaac-Stuart, the evening celebrates the creative and diversity of young dancers in east London and Essex.

From Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17 at 7pm, the Hornchurch theatre will host six youth companies presenting new work as part of NT Connections Festival 2019.

James Watson, head of learning and participation, at the Queen’s Theatre said: “We are immensely proud of the young people we work with and of the visiting groups who are bringing work to share with us.

“This platform allows young people the opportunity to share their authentic voice, to make bold decisions, and explore their curiosity for the world they experience. I am excited to witness this year’s thrilling offering of dance and drama.”

On Monday, April 15 audiences will be able to enjoy two dramatic performances from the Anglo European School, who will be performing The Sad Club by Luke Barnes and music by Adam Pleeth, and Class by Ben Bailey Smith and Lajaune Lincoln.

The festival continues with performances from Ormiston Rivers Academy with Ageless by Benjamin Kuffuor, and Rob Drummond’s Flesh, performed by Rainham Mark Grammar School on Tuesday, April 16.

Concluding the NT Connections Festival is another dynamic take of The Sad Club presented by Store Room Youth Theatre, and the Queen’s Theatre’s Youth Company will perform the thought-provoking Chaos by Laura Lomas.

The QYouth One Act Play Festival and X-Roads will be putting on two jam-packed evenings of youth theatre exploring the themes of home, journeys and belonging on Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19.

Take Part Festival runs from Sunday, April 14 to Friday, April 19 at Queen’s Theatre in Billet Lane.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.

