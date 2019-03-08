Queen's Theatre celebrates young talent with another successful Take Part Festival

Queen's Theatre hosted 24 youth companies as part of the theatre's annual Take Part Festival. Picture: Queen's Theatre Archant

More than 950 people flocked to the Queen’s Theatre for its second Take Part Festival which showcases young talent.

From April 14 to 19, the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch hosted 24 youth companies in its annual Take Part Festival.

Three participation events took place over six nights including shows from the theatre's own youth theatre, QYouth, the dance group First Feat, the Ormiston Rivers Academy and the Anglo European School.

James Watson, head of learning and participation at the Queen's Theatre, said: “Take Part Festival is a celebration of young local talent, featuring performers aged six to 18.

“It was an extraordinary week of exciting and passionate performances that generated a hugely celebratory buzz around young people taking ownership of their work, and played to really warm audiences.”

Sponsored by L&Q Barking Riverside, the event saw 31 performances featuring 411 young people take part in the festival.