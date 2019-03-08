Search

Queen's Theatre receives three prestigious London theatre award nominations for The Hired Man

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 May 2019

The cast of the Queen's Theatre's The Hired Man has received three theatre award nominations. Picture: Mark Sepple

The cast of the Queen's Theatre's The Hired Man has received three theatre award nominations. Picture: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

The Queen's Theatre's heartwarming revival of The Hired man has received three nominations in the Off West End Theatre Awards.

Assessors from the Off West End Theatre Awards (Offies) have nominated Lauryn Redding for Best Female Performance in a Musical, Samuel Martin for Best Male Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical and jointly nominated Ben Goddard and Tom Self for Best Musical Director.

The production is directed by the theatre's artistic director Douglas Rintoul, and is based on the novel by Melvyn Bragg.

Lauryn Redding described the musical as a "show for the people".

She said: "Even though it might be set over 100 years ago, the themes of working hard and struggles are still the same as today.

"If you love a good cry - as well as a few laughs and upbeat songs - then you'll love this."

To read more about The Hired Man, read the Recorder's review on page 34.

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill's The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in 'stable condition'

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

