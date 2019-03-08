Queen's Theatre receives three prestigious London theatre award nominations for The Hired Man

The cast of the Queen's Theatre's The Hired Man has received three theatre award nominations. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

The Queen's Theatre's heartwarming revival of The Hired man has received three nominations in the Off West End Theatre Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Assessors from the Off West End Theatre Awards (Offies) have nominated Lauryn Redding for Best Female Performance in a Musical, Samuel Martin for Best Male Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical and jointly nominated Ben Goddard and Tom Self for Best Musical Director.

The production is directed by the theatre's artistic director Douglas Rintoul, and is based on the novel by Melvyn Bragg.

You may also want to watch:

Lauryn Redding described the musical as a "show for the people".

She said: "Even though it might be set over 100 years ago, the themes of working hard and struggles are still the same as today.

"If you love a good cry - as well as a few laughs and upbeat songs - then you'll love this."

To read more about The Hired Man, read the Recorder's review on page 34.