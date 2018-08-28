Search

Queen’s Theatre launches Young Changemakers programme to give younger generation a say in venue’s decisions

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2019

The Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch.

The Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch.

Archant

A beloved community venue is ensuring young people are being heard with the launch of its new programme.

Young Changemakers, set up at Queen’s Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, has been designed to make sure that the younger generation is being listened to when making decisions on how the theatre is run, whether its advise on communications, fundraising, or acting as ambassadors at events.

The Theatre successfully recruited ten extremely passionate and talented people, aged 18 – 25, from a wide range of backgrounds, including university students, drama school students and young professionals.

The Young Changemakers are Helen Cox, Sherwin Douki, Charlie Hayward, Rebekah Lewis, Jamie Liddle, Efua Lindsay, Lucy Mason, Rowanne Simpson, Lewis Wood and Victoria Vickers.

The Young Changemakers will play a vital role in keeping the theatre’s commitment to engaging young people and creating future generations of young theatre-goers.

They will act as an advocate for the theatre in their own communities.

The group will formally meet six times throughout the year and held the first meeting last week where they decided to organise a networking and workshop session for under 26s for the venue’s next production DNA, directed by artistic director Douglas Rintoul.

This Under 26s workshop will take place on Saturday, February 9, at 7.30pm and is open to the public.

Tickets are £5 and provide access to the workshop and ticket entry to see DNA afterwards at 8pm.

Booking in advanced is recommended.

The Young Changemakers will manage the social media marketing campaign around it, organise attendance from the actors and director and facilitate the workshop.

If you are aged between 18 and 25 and would like to be involved in the Young Changemakers programme, or would like to know more about the work they do, email mirandaw@queens-theatre.co.uk

For more information about the theatre, visit queens-theatre.co.uk

