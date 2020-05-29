Search

Queen’s Theatre hopes to place the audience in centre stage for a new lockdown project

PUBLISHED: 10:52 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 29 May 2020

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is asking their audience to send in answers to questions about their lockdown experience. Picture: Queen's Theatre

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is asking their audience to send in answers to questions about their lockdown experience. Picture: Queen's Theatre

Queen's Theatre

Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch has announced a call out to its audiences in east London and Essex to hear about their lockdown experiences. The answers will inspire a new project.

Addressing regular Queen’s Theatres goers, director, Douglas Rintoul said: “We miss you and haven’t had the chance to talk with you about what’s going on.

“The pandemic has impacted all of our lives. We’ve seen the big news stories, but here at the theatre we want to know (and tell) your story.

“Our staff are home schooling their kids, missing seeing their families, giving up wearing stilettos, volunteering at food banks, going for long walks, worrying about the future.

“One hugged a tree for the first time and another secretly delivered Easter eggs to people’s houses! We want to know what’s happened to you during lockdown so that we can share our collective stories in a special new project.”

The theatre wants to ask people to send in responses to the following questions:

You may also want to watch:

1. What is new about your daily routine in lockdown? Has anything become more or less important to you during this time?

2. Has anything changed for you forever?

3. What moment, event or image of this time will be the one thing that stays with you?

4. Is there something you have missed over the last few weeks? What do you long for?

5. What is your hope for the future?

The theatre will place its audiences’ stories centre stage for what it says will be the most important project it will make this year.

Answers can be answered online, by email via boxoffice@queens-theatre.co.uk or by calling the box office.

(Mondays-Fridays from 10am to 5pm on 01708 443333).

