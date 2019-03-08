Search

Queen's Theatre awarded £5,000 grant to make venue more accessible to disabled people

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 June 2019

Queen's Theatre. Picture: Gary Summers

Queen's Theatre. Picture: Gary Summers

Gary Summers

A community theatre has been awarded £5,000 to help make its green room more accessible.

The grant from the Veolia Equity Charitable Trust was given to the Queen's Theatre, in Hornchurch, which will combine with another £5,000 grant from the Theatre Trust's London Small Theatres Grants Scheme that was given to the venue earlier in the year.

The money will go towards the theatre's QNew Transformation Programme which will give the theatre a facelift and make it more accessible for those with disabilities.

The combined £10,000 will fund adaptations to accommodate everyone's needs, encouraging D/deaf and disabled persons to be better represented onstage.

Executive director Matthew Russell said: "The funds will make an important contribution towards improving the accessibility of our green room for actors, creatives and staff to enjoy for years to come."

Other renovations, which will cost around £1 million, include improving front of house and backstage accessibility for those with disabilities, moving the lower level bar to the ground floor and opening a new onsite rehearsal facility.

