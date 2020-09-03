Search

Advanced search

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch announces autumn shows

PUBLISHED: 09:54 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 03 September 2020

During the enforced break a number of improvement works took place, including to The Other Stage. Picture: Zach Williams

During the enforced break a number of improvement works took place, including to The Other Stage. Picture: Zach Williams

Archant

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch has announced its autumn 2020 season following the news it will be reopening its doors to the public on Thursday, September 3.

The building has been closed to the public for the past five and a half months, while extensive work has continued behind closed doors to complete the theatre’s £1.2million QNew Transformation capital programme.

You may also want to watch:

The autumn season includes Misfits, intertwining four inspirational tales of Essex resilience to make an unmissable world premiere by some of the region’s most exciting playwrights. The production is a new hybrid of live theatre and digital content - bookers will purchase a ticket which will allow them the choice of watching the show performed live on stage in front of an audience or streamed to their homes.

The theatre is also bringing a range of socially distanced comedy, family and music, such as comedy spectaculars Desi Central and COBO: Comedy Shutdown, family favourite Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain along with Christmas shows from Neil Sands, Tenors Un Limited and Bring The Laughter.

Showcasing new work from local artists, such as Rendered Retina, as part of its Outer Limits programme on its newly renamed The Other Stage, as well as continuing the sing-along musical for people living with dementia and their carers, Down Memory Lane.

The popular community café will reopen and the learning and participation programme, which engaged more than 32,000 participants of all ages last year, continues with a range of online and in-person activities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club

J Aggio-Brewe of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Hornchurch snooker star Gary Filtness believes the senior circuit will become massive

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch announces autumn shows

During the enforced break a number of improvement works took place, including to The Other Stage. Picture: Zach Williams

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Havering AC enjoy success at Southern Counties event

Stephanie Okoro with her winners’ trophy at Chelmsford on Sunday (Pic: Florence Okoro)