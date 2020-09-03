Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch announces autumn shows
PUBLISHED: 09:54 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 03 September 2020
Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch has announced its autumn 2020 season following the news it will be reopening its doors to the public on Thursday, September 3.
The building has been closed to the public for the past five and a half months, while extensive work has continued behind closed doors to complete the theatre’s £1.2million QNew Transformation capital programme.
The autumn season includes Misfits, intertwining four inspirational tales of Essex resilience to make an unmissable world premiere by some of the region’s most exciting playwrights. The production is a new hybrid of live theatre and digital content - bookers will purchase a ticket which will allow them the choice of watching the show performed live on stage in front of an audience or streamed to their homes.
The theatre is also bringing a range of socially distanced comedy, family and music, such as comedy spectaculars Desi Central and COBO: Comedy Shutdown, family favourite Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain along with Christmas shows from Neil Sands, Tenors Un Limited and Bring The Laughter.
Showcasing new work from local artists, such as Rendered Retina, as part of its Outer Limits programme on its newly renamed The Other Stage, as well as continuing the sing-along musical for people living with dementia and their carers, Down Memory Lane.
The popular community café will reopen and the learning and participation programme, which engaged more than 32,000 participants of all ages last year, continues with a range of online and in-person activities.
