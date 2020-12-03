All systems go for Queen’s socially-distanced festive variety show
The full casting has been announced for Queen’s Theatre’s traditional seasonal special, Christmas Allsorts.
Audiences will be treated to a traditional family variety show, wrapped up in tinsel, with a bit of everything loved about the very best time of the year.
This glamorous and vibrant selection box of music, dance and comedy includes Yuletide tunes from films and musicals, as well as much-loved Christmas pop, alongside classic and new comedy sketches.
Christmas Allsorts will be rehearsed and performed in a socially distanced environment and directed by the Hornchurch theatre’s artistic director Douglas Rintoul, with musical direction by Tom Self, lighting design by Stephen Pemble and choreography by Sundeep Saini.
The theatre says it is excited to be welcoming back actors who are no strangers to its stage.
They include Lauryn Redding, who was in The Hired Man and last seen in the West End show The Worst Witch, and Alex Tomkins, who was in Made in Dagenham and Cinderella.
Alex finished his run at the beginning of the year as the first cover for the lead in the hit West End musical School of Rock.
The pair are joined by talented actor-musicians Sioned Saunders and Tom Self who have had successful careers with roles in hit Queen’s Theatre musicals and pantomimes The Hired Man, Priscilla - Queen of the Desert, Made in Dagenham, Robin Hood and Cinderella.
Douglas said: “It’s fantastic to have a cast of familiar faces return to Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch.
“The cast are amazingly talented actor-musicians coming from smash-hit shows and they’re going to make Christmas Allsorts an absolutely unmissable family treat.”
Christmas Allsorts will enjoy a strictly limited run from December 11 – January 3.
Only 200 tickets are available per performance in a socially distanced auditorium.
The show is aimed at audiences aged eight and above. Tickets are £6.50 - £26.50 (plus 65p QRenew Fee).
For more information call the box office on 01708 443333 or visit queens-theatre.co.uk.