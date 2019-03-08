Queen's Hospital ward receives recognition for its quality end of life care
PUBLISHED: 17:03 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 27 September 2019
BHRUT
A ward at Queen's Hospital has been recognised for providing great care and support to patients nearing the end of their lives and their families.
Sunrise A ward has been accredited with the Gold Standards Framework (GSF).
The framework is there to ensure earlier recognition of patients with life-limiting illnesses, helping them to plan ahead, such as deciding where they want to be looked after.
GSF also ensures more joined up care between the hospital and primary care in the community and care homes.
Fern ward at King George Hospital in Goodmayes, which is also run by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), has won the accredited framework as well.
Palliative care team leader said: "I'm really proud of both our teams for achieving this. It's been a lot of hard work, especially when they have a lot of competing priorities.
"The most important thing about identifying patients who are nearing the end of their lives is that it gives them more choice and control over their own care."