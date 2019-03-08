Queen's Hospital's emergency department welcomes more efficient £1.2m assessment area for patients arriving by ambulance

Queen's Hospital opened its £1.2m risk assessment area to make treating patients who arrive by ambulance, more efficient. BHRUT

An emergency department has opened a £1.2m assessment area to help quickly assess and treat patients arriving by ambulance.

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford, was delighted to open the new Rapid Assessment and First Treatment (RAFTing) area which is where most patients who are taken by ambulance receive their first clinical assessment.

From here, emergency department staff make decisions on a treatment plan and move patients to the right area of the department or hospital to continue their care.

The new area has more cubicle space and a new side room, which means the hospital will have more capacity to meet the demand of ambulances arriving, making sure paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and East of England Ambulance Service can handover their patients quickly and efficiently.

Paramedic at London Ambulance Service Dominic Young said: “If we can turnaround from the hospital quicker, we can get back out there and get to people who need us quicker.”

The area also has displays showing both London Ambulance Service and East of England Ambulance Service arrival information which will help with co-ordination.

Ward sister Katie Mortimer explains: “The displays give a helpful overview, so if staff in RAFTing see that a number of ambulances are arriving to the hospital, they can easily escalate this so that the team can see if there are patients who can be moved as more patients arrive.”

For patients who don't need to be cared for on a trolley initially and are able to sit, there is a new designated seating area with comfortable chairs in an area which has been designed to be provide a much quieter and calmer environment.

The area also has its own phlebotomy room where blood tests are taken and cubicles with machines monitoring patients' vital signs which can also be monitored from the central desk area, allowing staff to act quickly if a patient becomes more unwell.

It is believed that the new area will improve the experience of patients arriving in the emergency department as well as provide a spacious, modern clinical environment for staff to work efficiently and deliver the best possible care.