‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT BHRUT

The woman police believe was murdered at her home in Rainham on Friday was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford, it has been revealed.

Simbi Aretha Moula, 39, was described by a spokesman for the Barking Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT) as “a valued, loved member of our team” and had been working at the Rom Valley Way hospital for 11 years.

BHRUT’s chief nurse, Kathryn Halford OBE, added: “We are all shocked and saddened by the tragic death last week of one of our midwives, Simbi Aretha Moula.

“Simbi was a popular, valued member of our midwifery team at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

“During her 11 years at our trust she built great relationships and friendships with her colleagues.

“We will remember her fondly for her professionalism, kindness and compassion, as will the many mothers she cared for so well.

“Our thoughts are with her family, especially her children, and her friends at this intensely difficult time.”

Simbi was found unresponsive at her home in Lower Mardyke Road at around 7.50am on Friday morning.

Her husband, Gariyaki Moula, was also found unresponsive and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police is not searching for anyone else in relation to the deaths, but is treating Simbi’s as murder.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command has appealed for anyone who might have information regarding the circumstances surrounding Simbi’s death to come forward.

He said: “If you heard or saw anything that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday and 8.00am on Friday please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.