Queen’s Hospital accountant to take on the Vitality Big Half for Trust’s charity

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2019

Ellen Kyriacou, 52, works as Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust’s accountant and she will be taking on The Vitality Big Half. Photo: BHRUT

Ellen Kyriacou, 52, works as Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust’s accountant and she will be taking on The Vitality Big Half. Photo: BHRUT

Archant

A Queen’s Hospital accountant will be putting on her running shoes to take part in the Vitality Big Half.

Ellen Kyriacou, 52, works as Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust’s accountant and she will be taking on the half-marathon in London on Sunday, March 10.

The challenge has helped Ellen get fit again after giving up running eight years ago.

“I’ve been training since January and it’s been a slow but steady slug,” said Ellen.

“I’m nervous but I’m looking forward to it.”

Ellen is raising money for the trust’s charity.

She added: “We’re looking towards refurbishing a playground for the children’s ward or anywhere the need is greatest.”

To support Ellen visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EllenKyriacou2.

The Trust’s charity has another place in the Vitality Big Half open for a keen runner after someone was forced to drop out due to an injury.

If you would like to know more call 01708 504 335.

