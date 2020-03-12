Search

Advanced search

Queen's and King George Hospitals postpone routine surgeries as the trust prepares for coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 March 2020

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospitals in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospitals in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Adriana Elgueta

Routine planned inpatient surgeries at Queen's and King George Hospitals have been suspended as the trust prepares to make sure vulnerable patients are kept safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Thursday, March 12, there were 590 cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 10 people had died from the disease.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital's Trust (BHRUT) said it would be postponing inpatient surgeries in order to prioritise its resources.

'As you will be aware, the coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and we need to make sure we're as prepared as possible to keep people safe - which means using our resources as efficiently as possible,' said the trust on its website.

'That's why we have taken the decision to postpone all routine planned inpatient surgery, however we will continue to carry out cancer, day cases and emergency surgeries.

'To protect babies and children, we are only allowing parents to visit on our neonatal intensive care unit and all children's wards.

'We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, however we must prioritise our resources to help those who are most in need, and protect our vulnerable patients.

'Please remember that we are well prepared to deal with this and are following national advice and guidelines to keep everyone safe.

'We continue to monitor and review the situation.'

Of the 10 people who have died after contracting Covid-19, one patient was a woman in her 60s at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford.

Tony Chambers, interim chief executive, for BHRUT, said: 'She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions.

'Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family at what is undoubtedly a very distressing time.

'We ask that the family's privacy is respected.'

For more coronavirus updates follow this Facebook group.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus is the worst public health crisis for a generation says prime minister

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Roberts relieved as Raiders end losing run

Raiders captain Sam Roberts (pic Nikki Day)

Hornchurch boss Stimson felt it was two points dropped against Corinthian Casuals

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hockey: Havering men see off Shefford strugglers

Havering's Chris Dunn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24