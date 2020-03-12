Queen's and King George Hospitals postpone routine surgeries as the trust prepares for coronavirus cases

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospitals in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Adriana Elgueta

Routine planned inpatient surgeries at Queen's and King George Hospitals have been suspended as the trust prepares to make sure vulnerable patients are kept safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As of Thursday, March 12, there were 590 cases of Covid-19 in the UK and 10 people had died from the disease.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital's Trust (BHRUT) said it would be postponing inpatient surgeries in order to prioritise its resources.

'As you will be aware, the coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and we need to make sure we're as prepared as possible to keep people safe - which means using our resources as efficiently as possible,' said the trust on its website.

'That's why we have taken the decision to postpone all routine planned inpatient surgery, however we will continue to carry out cancer, day cases and emergency surgeries.

'To protect babies and children, we are only allowing parents to visit on our neonatal intensive care unit and all children's wards.

'We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, however we must prioritise our resources to help those who are most in need, and protect our vulnerable patients.

'Please remember that we are well prepared to deal with this and are following national advice and guidelines to keep everyone safe.

'We continue to monitor and review the situation.'

Of the 10 people who have died after contracting Covid-19, one patient was a woman in her 60s at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford.

Tony Chambers, interim chief executive, for BHRUT, said: 'She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions.

'Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family at what is undoubtedly a very distressing time.

'We ask that the family's privacy is respected.'

For more coronavirus updates follow this Facebook group.