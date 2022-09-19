News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Live

Live updates: Millions to mark the funeral of the Queen

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 7:00 AM September 19, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM September 19, 2022
Members of the royal family arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster

Members of the royal family arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey - Credit: PA

Huge crowds will gather in London on Monday (September 19) to mark the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, aged 96.

We will bring live updates below throughout the day.

Are you in central London for the occasion? Email londonlive@newsquest.co.uk

On Monday, September 19, people in Romford and across London will mark the funeral.

The Queen
Royal Family
Romford News
East London News
London

Don't Miss

Romford Town Hall

Havering Council

Senior staff among those leaving as part of council redundancy scheme

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Shaun described Romford centre as being 'inundated with pigeon problems'

Havering Council

Calls for greater enforcement as Romford 'inundated' with pigeons

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The curriculum and safeguarding measures were among the areas praised

Emerson Park Academy graded ‘good’ by Ofsted

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. The next prime minister's time in office looks set to be dominat

Cost of Living

When will I receive my £150 disability cost of living payment?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon