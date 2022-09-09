The Queen visited Queen's Theatre in 2003 with the Duke of Edinburgh, an event at which the theatre was given its current name - Credit: Nobby Clark

As the nation mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at Her Majesty’s first visit to Havering 19 years ago.

It was a sunny day in March 2003, when the Queen came to Romford and Hornchurch for her maiden tour of the borough.

The visit was inspired by a 14-year-old local boy, George Barlow, who had written to the Queen expressing his disappointment about her missing Romford’s Golden Jubilee celebrations the previous year.

Thousands turned out in Romford’s Market Place on the day, with the Recorder describing the atmosphere as like a “party”.

Mr Rosindell first met the Queen at her visit to Romford in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Alby Tebbutt meeting the Queen in Romford in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Trader Ian Clarke, one of those in attendance, later told theis paper: “I presented the Queen with a plastic bowler hat full of sweets. She was much smaller than I thought she would be.

“It was a beautiful day and probably one of the highlights of my life.”

Former Havering councillor Alby Tebbutt, another attendee on the day, was caught on camera making the Queen laugh.

On what he had done to humour Her Majesty, Mr Tebbutt said: “I said to her: ‘It’s a good job I didn’t meet you 30 years ago.'

"‘Why is that?’ she asked. I looked at Philip and jokingly said: ‘Because he wouldn’t have stood a chance.'

“The Queen lowered her handbag, put her hand on her stomach and started to laugh.”

The 2003 visit was inspired by a 14-year-old local boy, George Barlow, who had written to the Queen - Credit: Danny Woodhouse

The Queen and Prince Philip during their 2003 visit to Havering - Credit: Danny Woodhouse

During her tour of the borough, the Queen also visited a number of other places in Havering.

This included Redden Court School in Harold Wood; the new HQ for the Havering Association for Voluntary and Community Organisations in Eastern Avenue; and Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch, to unveil a plaque celebrating the theatre’s 50th anniversary.

The Queen’s death was announced on September 8, with tributes paid across Havering and Essex to her 70 years of service to the nation.

The leader of Havering Council, Ray Morgon, said the Queen has "commanded huge affection and respect for her unique leadership right across our nation and the world, making her an iconic figure”.

Cllr Trevor McKeever, mayor of Havering, was among those to also add his condolences, saying: “The country has lost its oldest hero.”