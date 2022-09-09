News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Memories, tributes, pictures: Commemorating the Queen's legacy

Franki Berry

Published: 1:24 PM September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill, near Romford, Essex.

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill - Credit: PA

People all over the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday (September 8).

Alongside our readers, we are paying tribute to Her Majesty's legacy by collecting tributes, memories, photographs and stories about the monarch. 

Let us know your tribute by filling in the form below.

Alternatively, email your pictures to londonlive@archant.co.uk, with a little detail about who is pictured, where and when it was taken, and the name of the photographer. 

