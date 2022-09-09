People all over the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday (September 8).

Alongside our readers, we are paying tribute to Her Majesty's legacy by collecting tributes, memories, photographs and stories about the monarch.

Let us know your tribute by filling in the form below.

Alternatively, email your pictures to londonlive@archant.co.uk, with a little detail about who is pictured, where and when it was taken, and the name of the photographer.