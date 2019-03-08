Search

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford's The Brewery shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 July 2019

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

A 24-hour gym that would be open seven days a week has applied for permission to open in Romford's The Brewery Shopping Centre.

Pure Gym is a company that was formed in 2009 in an effort to provide people with a "no frills" gym experience - and now it wants to come to Romford.

Pure Gym's chosen planning consultant, Nineteen47, submitted the company's application for the change of use at Unit 10 of The Brewery from A1 Retail to D2 Gym and Leisure Use on July 11.

Unit 10 sits on the ground floor of the Brewery and was once occupied by JD Sports, although it has currently sat vacant since March 23 2018.

It is anticipated the opening of the gym would create somewhere between 11 and 16 jobs for local people, including a general manager, two assistant general managers, six to 10 personal trainers and three cleaners.

The company, which is the UK's largest gym operator responsible for more than 200 sites, also wants to erect a mezzanine floor within the existing building to provide another level for more gym equipment to be installed.

The application reads: "Pure Gym's premises operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering its members an excellent range of over 220 cardiovascular and fitness machines for a low monthly membership fee, providing a quality gym for those who want to be fit and healthy without the expensive frills of swimming pools, sauna and food and beverage outlets."

The gym would operate a secure entry system where members would enter the building using a unique pin number - this number would only allow access and exit once a day to minimise the chances of unauthorised access.

According to the application documents, the entire gym would be covered "using a sophisticated CCTV system, with cameras covering external areas, entrances and staircases".

The applicant is also seeking permission to make changes to the outside of the shopfront.

The existing white/grey frames would be replaced with frameless windows, and the doors replaced with a single black door.

The two fire doors at the rear of the property would also be replaced, but with new models in the same design as those currently installed.

