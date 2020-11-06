Search

Advanced search

Upminster nursery toddlers get busy with pumpkin problem-solving

PUBLISHED: 15:06 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 06 November 2020

The toddlers worked together to bring the pumpkins from the car to the class room. Picture: Little Adventurers

The toddlers worked together to bring the pumpkins from the car to the class room. Picture: Little Adventurers

Little Adventurers

For the children at one Upminster nursery, Halloween meant more than just the pumpkin carving this year.

Using a basket to bring in the pumpkins. Picture: Little AdventurersUsing a basket to bring in the pumpkins. Picture: Little Adventurers

The children at Little Adventurers were told they also had to work together to get all of the pumpkins out of nursery manager Ginny Andreas’s car and into the classroom, in a problem-solving and communication exercise.

You may also want to watch:

Business development manager Chris Ford said: “School readiness is about so much more than writing your name or counting to 20 - it’s about getting on with others, problem-solving, perseverance, tolerance, listening skills and communication!”

Ginny added: “We all know that carving pumpkins is fun and there is lots of learning in this too but we were more interested in how the children were going to get them from my car to their pre-school room.”

"It's heavy!". Picture: Little Adventurers

After all the hard work of getting the pumpkins to their nursery rooms, children set to work with playing and exploring the pumpkins; their smell, weight, how to get the seeds out of the inside before drawing facial features on a large pumpkin using teamwork – to make Peter the Pumpkin.

Designing their own pumpkin faces, they used paper bowls and looked together to identify the emotions from the face designs such as sad, happy and grumpy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss urging league to change substitutes rule

Nathan Cooper of Hornchurch and Jame-Lee O'Donoghue of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Upminster nursery toddlers get busy with pumpkin problem-solving

The toddlers worked together to bring the pumpkins from the car to the class room. Picture: Little Adventurers

Fatal hit and run driver’s 56-month jail sentence ‘a slap in the face’, victim’s family says

Jeff Hollis was killed in a hit and run. The driver of the car got 56 months. Picture: Family of Jeff Hollis

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed

Covid-19 hospital cases and deaths higher before new lockdown than they were last time

In the seven days up to October 27, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust recorded 20 Covid-19 deaths, according to NHS data. Picture: Ken Mears