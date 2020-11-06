Upminster nursery toddlers get busy with pumpkin problem-solving

The toddlers worked together to bring the pumpkins from the car to the class room. Picture: Little Adventurers Little Adventurers

For the children at one Upminster nursery, Halloween meant more than just the pumpkin carving this year.

Using a basket to bring in the pumpkins. Picture: Little Adventurers Using a basket to bring in the pumpkins. Picture: Little Adventurers

The children at Little Adventurers were told they also had to work together to get all of the pumpkins out of nursery manager Ginny Andreas’s car and into the classroom, in a problem-solving and communication exercise.

Business development manager Chris Ford said: “School readiness is about so much more than writing your name or counting to 20 - it’s about getting on with others, problem-solving, perseverance, tolerance, listening skills and communication!”

Ginny added: “We all know that carving pumpkins is fun and there is lots of learning in this too but we were more interested in how the children were going to get them from my car to their pre-school room.”

"It's heavy!". Picture: Little Adventurers "It's heavy!". Picture: Little Adventurers

After all the hard work of getting the pumpkins to their nursery rooms, children set to work with playing and exploring the pumpkins; their smell, weight, how to get the seeds out of the inside before drawing facial features on a large pumpkin using teamwork – to make Peter the Pumpkin.

Designing their own pumpkin faces, they used paper bowls and looked together to identify the emotions from the face designs such as sad, happy and grumpy.