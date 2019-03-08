Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 March 2019

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A public meeting will be held tonight to discuss the future of a popular mini golf course after the council submitted a planning application to have it demolished.

The Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Association will be holding the meeting at the Cranham Community Centre, Marlborough Gardens, Cranham, on Monday, March 11 at 7.15pm.

Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings submitted a planning application to knock down the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course, also known as Upminster Pitch and Putt, in a bid to make way to build 48 new homes.

In the documents provided on the council’s website, as well as the new homes, public open space, a children’s play area and highway access will also be incorporated into the new design.

The residents’ association is encouraging residents to view full details of the application and submit comments at havering.gov.uk, quoting P0248.19.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 15, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row man charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 15, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

Ice hockey: Raiders 10 Peterborough 1

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 15, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Heritage: History of Havering’s homeless

Romford Market in 1900. In 1776 Mary Wilks was whipped in the market. Picture: Brian Evans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists