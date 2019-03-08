Public meeting to be tonight to discuss council’s application to destroy Upminster’s Pitch and Putt

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A public meeting will be held tonight to discuss the future of a popular mini golf course after the council submitted a planning application to have it demolished.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Association will be holding the meeting at the Cranham Community Centre, Marlborough Gardens, Cranham, on Monday, March 11 at 7.15pm.

Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings submitted a planning application to knock down the Hall Lane Miniature Golf Course, also known as Upminster Pitch and Putt, in a bid to make way to build 48 new homes.

In the documents provided on the council’s website, as well as the new homes, public open space, a children’s play area and highway access will also be incorporated into the new design.

The residents’ association is encouraging residents to view full details of the application and submit comments at havering.gov.uk, quoting P0248.19.