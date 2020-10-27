Havering Council to host online Q&A on Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions this Thursday

Havering Council is hosting a live Q&A session online to discuss the Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions this Thursday, October 29.

Between 12.30-1.30pm, a panel featuring council leader Councillor Damian White, cabinet member for health Cllr Jason Frost and director of public health Mark Ansell (amongst others) will be on hand to answer any questions the public have on the pandemic.

People interested in attending the Zoom meeting can sign up here — details on how to submit questions in advance will be included in the confirmation email.

The panel will also discuss the most popular issues raised by residents on social media since the Tier 2 restrictions came into force, which include the rules on indoor and outdoor meetings and visiting those who live alone or who live in an area under a different tier.

For more information on Tier 2, visit gov.uk/guidance/local-covid-alert-level-high.