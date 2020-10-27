Search

Advanced search

Havering Council to host online Q&A on Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions this Thursday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 October 2020

Havering Council leader Cllr Damian White is one of the featured panellists at a meeting - set for this Thursday - on the Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Havering Council leader Cllr Damian White is one of the featured panellists at a meeting - set for this Thursday - on the Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Mark Sepple

Havering Council is hosting a live Q&A session online to discuss the Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions this Thursday, October 29.

Between 12.30-1.30pm, a panel featuring council leader Councillor Damian White, cabinet member for health Cllr Jason Frost and director of public health Mark Ansell (amongst others) will be on hand to answer any questions the public have on the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

People interested in attending the Zoom meeting can sign up here — details on how to submit questions in advance will be included in the confirmation email.

The panel will also discuss the most popular issues raised by residents on social media since the Tier 2 restrictions came into force, which include the rules on indoor and outdoor meetings and visiting those who live alone or who live in an area under a different tier.

For more information on Tier 2, visit gov.uk/guidance/local-covid-alert-level-high.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering Council to host online Q&A on Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions this Thursday

Havering Council leader Cllr Damian White is one of the featured panellists at a meeting - set for this Thursday - on the Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Why did Havering’s Tory MPs vote not to extend free school meals?

Havering MPs who voted against extending free school meals tell us why. Picture: Richard Townshend

West Ham midfielder Rice believes they’re building something special after City draw

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battles for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) and Bernardo Silva (left) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

‘So easily avoided’: Rainham woman dies of heart attack after refusing medical attention due to coronavirus fear

Joanne Mills and Daniel Beal, partners of 21 years. Picture: Daniel Beal

Black History Month: Harold Hill students produce artwork celebrating cultural identity

Drapers' Academy student Amanda Ezeani was awarded first place for her Heritage portrait. Picture: Drapers' Academy