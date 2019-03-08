Pub quiz held to raise funds for RAF Hornchurch museum opening

The Good Intent Pub in Hornchurch hosted a charity pub quiz in aid of the new RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre. Andrew Ruff

The Good Intent pub hosted a charity quiz night for Hornchurch Aerodrome Historical Trust.

The pub, with strong RAF ties, was historically frequented by passing pilots and remains an important gathering place for the aeronautical community.

The quiz night managed to raise £761 towards the opening of the new RAF Hornchurch Heritage Centre, with the trust hoping to raise £10,000 in total.

The Heritage Centre will be opening on September 15 at Sutton's House in Sutton Lane. The house was part of wartime RAF Hornchurch aerodrome. After the war it became St George's Hospital and remained a mental health facility until its closure in 2013.

Teams taking part in the quiz at the pub in South End Road, Hornchurch, were tested on their aeronautical knowledge.

The proceeds of the quiz and other fundraising activities will go towards refurbishing the building and preserving RAF Hornchurch's rich history.