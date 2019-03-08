Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Proposals for a micro pub to open its doors in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 June 2019

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JANUARY 28 File photo dated 01/12/06 of a man drinking a pint of beer. The popularity of craft beer has led to more than 400 new breweries being opened, according to a new report.

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JANUARY 28 File photo dated 01/12/06 of a man drinking a pint of beer. The popularity of craft beer has led to more than 400 new breweries being opened, according to a new report.

PA Wire/PA Images

A new micro pub could be coming to Hornchurch's town centre.

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a ground floor premises in North Street to that of a drinking establishment for a micro pub.

You may also want to watch:

A skin clinic currently operates on the second floor of the site and the business will continue should the application be accepted.

Documents submitted with the application describe the micro pub as an establishment that focuses on, "a philosophy of delivering quality drinks in a comfortable relaxing space as opposed to an eating establishment on the one hand or a late night entertaining establishment on the other".

It also explains that no music will be played and parking should not be an issue given the availability of nearby on-street parking.

Havering Council is expected to make a decision regarding the application by July 23.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses ‘sick and tired’ of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses ‘sick and tired’ of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

London Youth Games: Havering girls net bronze

Havering celebrate winning netball bronze at the London Youth Games

Junior Raiders celebrate upsetting hosts to win Kingston tournament in penalty shoot-out drama

Romford Junior Raiders under-15s celebrate winning the Hull tournament (pic RJR Ice Hockey)

Daggers sign youngster Wood from Accrington Stanley

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rainham captain ‘looking forward’ to Rayleigh challenge

Rainham's Jon O'Neill (left) and Jas Hothi at the crease (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering group complete challenge in memory of Tom and Graham Wilson

The Wilson 10 face the camera after completing their running challenge at Harrow Lodge Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists