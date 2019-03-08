Proposals for a micro pub to open its doors in Hornchurch

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JANUARY 28 File photo dated 01/12/06 of a man drinking a pint of beer. The popularity of craft beer has led to more than 400 new breweries being opened, according to a new report. PA Wire/PA Images

A new micro pub could be coming to Hornchurch's town centre.

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of a ground floor premises in North Street to that of a drinking establishment for a micro pub.

A skin clinic currently operates on the second floor of the site and the business will continue should the application be accepted.

Documents submitted with the application describe the micro pub as an establishment that focuses on, "a philosophy of delivering quality drinks in a comfortable relaxing space as opposed to an eating establishment on the one hand or a late night entertaining establishment on the other".

It also explains that no music will be played and parking should not be an issue given the availability of nearby on-street parking.

Havering Council is expected to make a decision regarding the application by July 23.