Property company Segro now accepting applications for funding from Havering charities and community groups

Mousetrap, which puts on community theatre productions, is one of the projects that Segro has supported. Picture: Alex Rumford © Alex Rumford

A community fund where more than £80,000 could go to charities and community groups in the borough has been launched.

Industrial and logistics property owner, manager and developer Segro, which has a branch in Rainham, has started the Segro Community Fund 2019, where good causes across London and Thames Valley could be in with a chance of getting some of the money.

When deciding on the winning applicants, there will be a focus on helping vulnerable people into employment and youth social action.

Segro has now donated more than £340,000 to charities through the funding over the last four years.

Partnership development director Neil Impiazzi said:

"The Segro Community Fund has enabled us to support 53 local charities and 2,300 people to date, and we look forward to building on the support we are providing communities across the Thames Valley and London."

To find out more about applying, visit londoncf.org.uk/grants/segro-community-fund

The fund is now open for applications and will close on Friday, June 28.