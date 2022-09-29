News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Walking group promoting men’s mental health in ‘safe and comfortable environment’ coming to Havering

Ben Lynch

Published: 7:32 AM September 29, 2022
Currently operating in four boroughs, The Proper Blokes Club will have its first Havering walk on October 5, in Upminster

A relaxed and informal walking group designed to encourage men to open up about their mental health is due to debut in Havering. 

The Proper Blokes Club was started by Scott Johnson, 35, in the midst of lockdowns in September 2020, when he would go out on his own and video his walks. 

After sharing his exploits in a local Southwark Facebook group, Scott said he started to build up members, with more than 200 men now part of various WhatsApp groups. 

Scott Johnson had the idea of The Proper Blokes Club after finding exercise helped with his mental health

As well as Southwark, The Proper Blokes Club is currently organising walks in Barnet, Sutton and Greenwich, with its inaugural Havering walk planned for October 5 at 6.30pm, starting outside Upminster station. 

Describing the walks as a “no-pressure environment”, Scott said the idea came from his own experience managing his mental health, with exercise particularly beneficial. 

“Every borough we are going into is making a real difference, and getting men to talk about what matters in a safe and comfortable environment,” he said. 

While all walks are free, Scott asks any attendees to let him know via The Proper Blokes Club website: https://theproperblokesclub.co.uk/  

Scott said that the club now has more than 200 men across its various WhatsApp groups

