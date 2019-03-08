Accessible Transport for All drop-in event in Romford promotes mobility across east London

An important drop-in event to raise awareness and promote accessible transport services is being held at the YMCA in Romford on Friday, June 21.

Transport for London, which is funding the event, will have a team on hand to encourage those with limited mobility and the general public to explore the capital and take advantage of the services on offer, such as door-to-door services.

Deputy mayor for transport, Heidi Alexander will be opening the event and in attendance will be local MPs, representatives from 25 charities and representatives from providers such as London City Airport and Greater Anglia trains, who will be present to get feedback on their services.

The last event in 2017 attracted more than 200 people, and this time promises a raffle with prizes including train tickets and a Nintendo Switch.

Accessible Transport for All will be a drop-in session held at the Romford YMCA, Rush Green Road, from 10am to 2pm.