Jailed: Prolific fraudster posed as Macmillan cancer support and Haven Hospice volunteer

John Peters has been jailed for 12 weeks after he was caught posing as a Havens House volunteer. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A man who repeatedly pretended to be a charity worker in Havering to steal collection tins has received another jail sentence for committing fraud.

The article in the Recorder that alerted the member of staff to Peters, which lead to them reporting him to the police. The article in the Recorder that alerted the member of staff to Peters, which lead to them reporting him to the police.

John Peters was jailed for 12 weeks at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 20.

He was stopped on December 5 by Pc Delivett and a colleague after he was seen knocking on doors saying he was collecting for a charity bike ride on behalf of Macmillan cancer support and Havens Hospice.

Havens Hospice provides end of life care for adults and children living with terminal illnesses.

Peters was charged with three counts of fraud and one count for possessing items of fraud.

In January this year, Peters pleaded guilty to four charges of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to 18 weeks behind bars.

The part time roofer went into the Co-op in Station parade, Elm Park and the Harold Hill Heath Centre in Gooshays Drive, and said he was collecting funds for Saint Francis Hospice.

He was caught after a member of staff from Rowlands Chemist saw his mugshot in the Recorder.

Peters was also ordered by the court to pay a £207 victim surcharge fee.