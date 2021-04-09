Pictures: Remembering Prince Philip's visits to east London

Gallery

Published: 2:18 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM April 9, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for their visit to Broadway Theatre in Barking. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

Following the Royal Family's announcement of the death of Prince Philip, we look back on some of the times he visited east London.

In 2017, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh went to Poplar to mark the centenary of the bombing of Upper North Street School in which 18 children died.

They attended a ceremony at All Saints Church, along with families of those who were killed before going to Mayflower Primary, which was formerly Upper North Street.

They were greeted by hundreds of schoolchildren and toured classes looking at the pupils' special project work to mark the centenary.

See of Union flags greet rthe Queen arriving at Mayflower School. Picture: KEN MEARS - Credit: Archant

In 2015, the royal couple went to Chadwell Heath Community Centre as part of a tour of Barking and Dagenham to mark the borough's 50th anniversary.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh watch a pilates demonstration Pic: Heathcliff O'Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinbugh talks to residents who took part in a Pilates demonstration Pic: Heathcliff O'Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The Duke had a joke with a trustee during the visit, asking “who do you sponge off?”

The Queen and Prince Philip also visited Sydney Russell School, Gascoigne Primary School and officially opened the Abbey Leisure Centre in Barking.

Eight years ago, a plaque to inaugurate famous steamship the SS Robin’s permanent home in Royal Victoria Dock was unveiled by the Duke.

The Duke of Edinburgh meets Nicky Haslam,right, whose grandfather Arthur Ponsoby built the steam ship SS Robin. - Credit: Archant

The visit marked the start of the final phase of a five-year restoration of the ship, which Prince Philip began campaigning to save for the nation in the 1970s.

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations brought the royal couple to Redbridge in 2012.

Packed crowds welcomed the pair to Valentines Mansion in Ilford, where they were given a tour of the house.

Then- London mayor Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh as they visit Valentines Park and Mansion, Redbridge, for the London Pride Art and Design exhibition as part of the Diamond Jubilee regional tour. - Credit: PA

Cllr Alan Weinberg took the Queen and Prince Philip on a tour of the Allotment Project in Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead, when they visited Valentines Mansion during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. - Credit: Archant

In 2010, the Duke visited the Olympic Park in Stratford during its construction ahead of the 2012 Olympics.

He was hoisted to the top of the London Stadium - then called the Olympic Stadium - before being shown the Aquatics Centre from a viewing platform.

The Queen and Prince Philip also came to Havering in 2003, where they toured Romford and Hornchurch.

They visited Romford Market, Redden Court School in Harold Wood and the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch, where a plaque was unveiled to launch the theatre’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Remembering their visit, box office member Jenefer Boddington said: "All the staff stood in the auditorium watching whilst the Queen and Prince Philip went up on stage and walked along a line of special guests and dignitaries, greeting them and shaking their hands.

"The Queen finished first and whilst she waited in the auditorium for Prince Philip to finish chatting on stage, she said to those standing around her: 'I spend my life waiting for him.'"

Prince Philip visiting the Romford Drum & Trumpet Corps. - Credit: Keiron J Trebilcoe

Prince Philip with Richard (Dick) Bouchard, who founded the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps. - Credit: Keiron J Trebilcoe

The Queen greeted by crows in Whitechapel at end of visit to bell foundry with Duke of Edinburgh in March, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire - Credit: PA Wire/PA Photos

The Queen and Prince Philip opening Brentwood's Town Hall in 1957. - Credit: Brentwood Library

The Duke of Edinburgh meets West Ham footballer Joe Cole during a visit to the club's Upton Park stadium. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet staff as they tour and open the new Royal London Hospital building. Pic: Press Association. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Prince philip visits Atlee centre - Credit: Carmen Valino



