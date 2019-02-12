Newtons Primary School in Rainham delighted after receiving Good Ofsted report

Students and staff at Newtons Primary School in Rainham are delighted after they received a Good rating in their latest Ofsted report.

Staff and pupils at Newtons School celebrate getting a good Ofsted. Staff and pupils at Newtons School celebrate getting a good Ofsted.

The school in Lowen Road was rated Good in four out of the five categories, and investigators said the school was Outstanding in its personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Headteacher Lynn Lowe told the Recorder: “I am absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised Newtons Primary school as Good.

“We have a brilliant team of committed teaching staff, support staff and governors who work relentlessly to ensure that together we reach for our personal best. “This is our school vision and it is central to everyday life at Newtons.

“We are incredibly proud that we achieved Outstanding for Personal Development, Behaviour and Welfare. Our children are a credit to the school.

“Whenever we take them on school trips or sporting activities, we always receive positive comments about their behaviour with people saying that they are so impressed with their manners and their enthusiasm for learning.

“We firmly believe that happy children learn best.

“Looking forward, we will build on the recommendations in this report to ensure that every child benefits from the richness of school life.

“I would like to thank every member of staff, every governor, every parent and every child for working together as a team to ensure that Newtons is a Good school.

“I am privileged to be the headteacher of a very special school filled with very special people.”