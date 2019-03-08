Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

800 mile cycle ride: 80-year-old priest tours Newham and Havering raising money for dementia charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 April 2019

Rev Hugh Dibbens will be cycling 800 miles across Havering, Newham and Essex to celebrate his 80th birthday. Picture: Richard Huckett

Rev Hugh Dibbens will be cycling 800 miles across Havering, Newham and Essex to celebrate his 80th birthday. Picture: Richard Huckett

Richard Huckett

To celebrate his 80th birthday and 50 years serving the Church of England, a priest is cycling 800 miles across Havering, Newham and Essex.

When Rev Hugh Dibbens turned 70 he took on the incredible challenge of climbing the Himalayas.

Ten years later he is taking on another adventure by cycling a minimum of 800 miles to raise funds for Tapestry Care, a charity that helps the elderly based in Inskip Drive, Hornchurch, and Fellowship Afloat in Tollesbury.

He told the Recorder: “Instead of doing the traditional 800-mile route from Land's End to John O' Groats I decided to cycle around London boroughs and Essex with the purpose of cycling to visit community leaders in order to promote the charities.

“I cycle to the appointments and talk about Tapestry and Fellowship.”

Rev Dibbens celebrated his 80th birthday on March 20 with a week of parties and events.

“I felt that as a senior I could demonstrate that being 80 doesn't mean you're past it,” said the priest from Roxwell in Chelmsford.

“In today's world people are living so much longer. Certainly after retirement you need a break but then you've got the rest of your life to think about what you want to do.”

The active priest has written a course called 'Calling All Seniors' which he hopes will inspire more people to challenge themselves.

As a trustee of Tapestry, Rev Dibbens is passionate about supporting organisations that support people with dementia.

He said: “The funding for supporting carers and also people with dementia has had many cuts and even the Alzheimer's society has had to move out of Havering.

“Tapestry is rising to the challenge and putting in new services, but it's struggling.

“We've previously relied on money from the local authority and primary care tusts and now we've got to raise that money ourselves.

“Tapestry engages a significant number of volunteers and more are welcome.”

To date Rev Dibbens has cycled 217 miles, most of which took him through Newham and Essex.

On Tuesday, April 16 he cycled 16 miles and throughout May he plans to base most of his journeys in Havering.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hugh-dibbens.

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson taking positives out of ‘frustrating’ Whitehawk defeat at home

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Whitehawk (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

School Sport: Shenfield High girls win Essex Cup ahead of National final

Shenfield High School's under-14 girls

Havering storm to success in first fixture of new Eastern Young Athletes League term

Havering's Matthew Blacklock on his way to 1500m success for the under-15 boys (pic Gary Howard)

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Modern Pentathlon: World Cup best for Romford’s Toolis

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists