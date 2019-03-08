Search

Romford Pride fundraiser to make event 'bigger and better than ever'

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 April 2019

Romford Pride, Havering's first ever LGBT+ event took place with a march along South Street. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Romford Pride, Havering's first ever LGBT+ event took place with a march along South Street. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

The organisers of Romford Pride are trying to raise £2,500 to make this year’s festival “bigger and better than ever”.

Romford Pride, Havering's first ever LGBT+ event took place with a march along South Street. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Last year, Romford's first pride event was a huge success as thousands took part in the parade and enjoyed entertainment in the town centre.

And how could you forget the “will you be my Mario to my Luigi” proposal?

In a bid to make sure this year's event is even better, founder Stephen Freeman has set up a JustGiving page, and is planning on using the money to pay for additional security, entertainment and general infrastructure.

Romford Pride 2019 has already been confirmed to take place on Saturday, July 27 and there will be a number of events including live music, market stalls, fairground rides and a parade through the town centre.

Stephen Freeman is the organiser of Romford's only gay night at Kosho. He's rebranding it to try and encourage more LGBT residents to come.

Stephen told the Recorder: “So far we have raised £110 and we are so grateful to everyone that has donated money. We hope that we can manage to raise £2,500 to cover all the costs for what we need.”

His goal is to make this event even bigger than last year, whilst also remaining completely free to attend.

He added: “The fundraiser is quite new, we just hope to push more people on it.”

“We would love to do events like this more than once a year, and with more funding this is something we could look into in the future. We would love to put together a winter pride.”

Romford Pride, Havering's first ever LGBT+ event took place with a march along South Street. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

“Last year was such an inclusive day, it was such a great local celebration, People could be who they are and wear what they wanted to wear and be able to feel comfortable doing so”

“Romford Pride celebrates Havering's local LGBTQI+ community in the heart of Romford, and aims to raise awarness of local issues that affect local residents!

“We aim to make Romford Pride an annual event where our community and their friends and families can celebrate Romford's amazing diversity.

“Pride 2019 will highlight our incredible LGBT+ community.”

To donate or to find out more visit Romford Pride's JustGiving page.

