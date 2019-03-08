Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

A premises licence for a "cosy" micro pub in Hornchurch has been granted by the council.

Havering Council approved on Monday, October 7 an application for a premises licence for The Hop Inn in North Street.

It was granted subject to one additional condition in relation to glasses not being taken outside the premises.

Owners Philip Cooke and Alison Taffs said they were delighted with the decision.

Mr Cooke told the Recorder: "We will operate The Hop Inn as a micro pub and actively look forward to welcoming lovers of ale and delicious drinks.

"Our micro pub is part of a small but growing movement aiming to create small spaces where local people can enjoy real ale, wine, high-quality spirits and good conversation.

"All set in a cosy, relaxed venue with no lager, no slot machines, TVs or ringing mobiles, and no amplified music."

In the application documents the micro pub is described as a place where "quality drinks are provided in a comfortable and relaxing space putting conversation back into the heart of the pub".

The application continues: "Accordingly there will be a focus upon real ales, no TV or music and no hot food."

The proposal also states that the pub does not aspire to become a late night drinking establishment and notes that similar licences have been granted for the TapRoom in Sunnyside Avenue, Upminster and the Gidea Park Micro Pub in Main Road.

A "sensible drinking" policy would be in place along with measures to discourage binge drinking and there will be a zero tolerance policy in relation to illegal drug use, intoxication, anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use.

The licence will allow the pub owners to sell alcohol at the property seven days a week from noon to 10.30pm from Monday to Thursday and noon to 11.30 on Friday and Saturday and until 10pm on Sundays.

Havering Council previously approved planning permission for the pub on Friday, August 9.

The owners hope to bring some "neighbourly hospitality" to the borough with their plans to build The Hop Inn micro pub.