Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Elm Park death: Post-mortem results prove 'inconclusive' following suspicious death

PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 August 2019

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are awaiting the results of further tests after a post-mortem examination on a man who died in Elm Park proved to be inconclusive.

A man in his early 40s was found dead at an address in Ambleside Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 around 11.40am.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers from Specialist Crime have been informed.

You may also want to watch:

"A post-mortem examination was carried out but proved inconclusive.

"We await the result of further tests."

The man's next of kin have been informed.

More updates to follow.

Related articles

Most Read

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Gallows Corner flyover to close for most of August including Bank Holiday Monday

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Gallows Corner flyover to close for most of August including Bank Holiday Monday

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Harrogate Town boss says a lack of determination cost them at Daggers

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Cricket: Essex ‘pretty happy’ with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Elm Park death: Post-mortem results prove ‘inconclusive’ following suspicious death

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists