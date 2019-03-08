Elm Park death: Post-mortem results prove 'inconclusive' following suspicious death
PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 August 2019
Archant
Police are awaiting the results of further tests after a post-mortem examination on a man who died in Elm Park proved to be inconclusive.
A man in his early 40s was found dead at an address in Ambleside Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 around 11.40am.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers from Specialist Crime have been informed.
"A post-mortem examination was carried out but proved inconclusive.
"We await the result of further tests."
The man's next of kin have been informed.
More updates to follow.