Elm Park death: Post-mortem results prove 'inconclusive' following suspicious death

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are awaiting the results of further tests after a post-mortem examination on a man who died in Elm Park proved to be inconclusive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man in his early 40s was found dead at an address in Ambleside Avenue on Wednesday, August 14 around 11.40am.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers from Specialist Crime have been informed.

You may also want to watch:

"A post-mortem examination was carried out but proved inconclusive.

"We await the result of further tests."

The man's next of kin have been informed.

More updates to follow.