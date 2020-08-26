Search

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Havering

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2020

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

What are the names we’re set to hear in Havering’s classrooms in a few years’ time?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-topper Oliver is also a firm favourite with the borough’s parents too.

It was given to 31 boys in Havering, with other popular names including George, Noah and Arthur.

For girls, Olivia - the most popular name in England and Wales last year - came out joint top in the borough alongside Amelia. Both were given to 22 girls each.

Other names making the top 10 include Sienna, Mia and Isabelle.

Across the two lists, vintage names such as Albert and Florence make an appearance, as well as those that may have traditionally been used only as nicknames but are now being used as given names, such as Teddy and Evie.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular ones are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

