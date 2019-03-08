Pop divas set to take audiences on a whirlwind tour from Little Mix to Taylor Swift at Queen's Theatre

Four talented singers will be performing the greatest hits of well-known pop stars.

Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four talented girls take to the stage at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, in the tribute show Pop Divas Live!

The young cast have performed in all genres of entertainment from the stage to the screen.

Shanara Edwards attended the prestigious Brit School and has spent time performing at Disneyland Paris while Hannah Robinson has performed in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Boo Miller and Georgia Tyler-Collins both have extensive pantomime experience.

Phil Dale is the creative director of the company that produces the show, the Phoenix Theatre Group.

He told the Recorder: "It's a multi-tribute, multi-artist show.

"Little Mix is the main appeal, but we've also got Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

"We've also got Beyonce and Rihanna who have got many banging tunes that have hung around for years."

Professional choreographer Katie Barker-Dale launched the new concept for the show in 2017.

She trained at Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey and has worked in the entertainment industry for 10 years.

Katie said: "It's been amazing to see my vision come to life with the help of a fantastic team.

"I've always wanted to create a show like this and the best part of the whole experience has been seeing the kids and their parents having fun, singing and dancing along together."

Mr Dale explained that people are often "blown away" by the multiple costume changes and choreography.

"While researching the show, the company discovered that the main way young people listen to music is on social media and iPads.

"The whole show is based around a giant iPad," said the creative director.

"After an artist performs she touches a name on the screen and then the next performer comes on stage.

"It's all based around making the show accessible."

Pop Divas Live! is showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, October 6.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333.