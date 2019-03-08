Search

Advanced search

Pop divas set to take audiences on a whirlwind tour from Little Mix to Taylor Swift at Queen's Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 October 2019

Four talented singers hope to bring their audience up close and personal with some of the greatest female pop performers of today. Picture: Phoenix Theatre Group

Four talented singers hope to bring their audience up close and personal with some of the greatest female pop performers of today. Picture: Phoenix Theatre Group

Archant

Four talented singers will be performing the greatest hits of well-known pop stars.

Pop Divas Live! produced by Phoenix Theatre Group is coming to the Queen's Theatre. Picture: Phoenix Theatre GroupPop Divas Live! produced by Phoenix Theatre Group is coming to the Queen's Theatre. Picture: Phoenix Theatre Group

Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four talented girls take to the stage at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, in the tribute show Pop Divas Live!

The young cast have performed in all genres of entertainment from the stage to the screen.

Shanara Edwards attended the prestigious Brit School and has spent time performing at Disneyland Paris while Hannah Robinson has performed in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Boo Miller and Georgia Tyler-Collins both have extensive pantomime experience.

Pop Divas features tribute acts to Little Mix, Meghan Trainor and Ariana Grande. Picture: Phoenix Theatre GroupPop Divas features tribute acts to Little Mix, Meghan Trainor and Ariana Grande. Picture: Phoenix Theatre Group

Phil Dale is the creative director of the company that produces the show, the Phoenix Theatre Group.

He told the Recorder: "It's a multi-tribute, multi-artist show.

"Little Mix is the main appeal, but we've also got Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

"We've also got Beyonce and Rihanna who have got many banging tunes that have hung around for years."

Pop Divas Live! produced by Phoenix Theatre Group is coming to the Queen's Theatre. Picture: Phoenix Theatre GroupPop Divas Live! produced by Phoenix Theatre Group is coming to the Queen's Theatre. Picture: Phoenix Theatre Group

You may also want to watch:

Professional choreographer Katie Barker-Dale launched the new concept for the show in 2017.

She trained at Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey and has worked in the entertainment industry for 10 years.

Katie said: "It's been amazing to see my vision come to life with the help of a fantastic team.

"I've always wanted to create a show like this and the best part of the whole experience has been seeing the kids and their parents having fun, singing and dancing along together."

Mr Dale explained that people are often "blown away" by the multiple costume changes and choreography.

"While researching the show, the company discovered that the main way young people listen to music is on social media and iPads.

"The whole show is based around a giant iPad," said the creative director.

"After an artist performs she touches a name on the screen and then the next performer comes on stage.

"It's all based around making the show accessible."

Pop Divas Live! is showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Sunday, October 6.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333.

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager with autism from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Romford’s Parklands Junior School ‘incredibly honoured’ to receive special award from Mayor of London

Parklands Junior School's acting headteacher Scott Stevens and headteacher Julie Wilson with Joanne McCartney at the Schools for Success Awards ceremony. Picture: GLA/Eleanor Bentall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with ‘fantastic’ week as they move into top spot

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch celebrates his second goal during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Daggers striker Grant pleased to get off mark after lack of game time

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 1 Folkestone Invicta 0

Lewwis Spence (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists