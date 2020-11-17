Street drinking banned for another three years in Romford town centre

Street drinking has been banned in Romford for another three years. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

An order which bans street drinking in Romford town centre has been extended for another three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which bans anyone from having an open container of alcohol (except in licensed places) in Romford town centre, had been in place since 2017, in a bid to crack down on anti-social drinking.

You may also want to watch:

Havering Council cabinet members voted to extend the PSPO, following a public consultation that saw the vast majority of respondents support the extension.

The PSPO does not affect the possession or consumption of alcohol in clubs, pubs and bars and other places licensed to serve alcohol, and will not affect the purchase of alcohol from off-licences.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “I’d like to thank everybody for their feedback during the consultation. Extending this order will help ensure we have the powers to continue cracking on unacceptable behaviour in Romford.

“This will help us keep the town centre a safe and enjoyable space for everyone.”